Raymond Schilling Raymond J. Schilling, 94, of Belleville, IL, born October 24, 1924, in Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Mr. Schilling was an agent for Allstate Insurance Company for 29 years. He was a member of both St. Peter's Cathedral and St. Paul United Church of Christ, where he served as an usher at both churches. He was an honorary member of the St. Paul quilters group and served on the OSP Bulletin Committee, the Fine Arts Group, and the Fireside Club at the church. Raymond was the president of the Sears Retirees Club. Raymond was known for the smile on his face and the kind word he had for anyone he met. He knew no stranger, was a friend to all, and will surely be missed. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Geneva M. nee Valentine, Schilling, whom he married on April 25, 1944, and who died on September 11, 2011; his parents, Alfred H. and Mary E., nee Schaefer, Schilling; a brother, Edwin J. Schilling; and three sisters, Florence Schilling, Angela T. (Clarence) Wiskamp, and Mary J. (Ralph) Weilbacher; one son-in-law, Michael Clements; one daughter-in-law, Paula Schilling; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Otto W. and Anita E., nee Ludwig, Valentine; three brothers, Merle (Louella) Valentine, Belmont (Rosemary) Valentine, and Glenn V. Valentine. Surviving are one daughter, Bonnie Rae Clements of Greenwood, IN; one son, Alan Gene (Cathy) Schilling of New Athens, IL; 12 grandchildren, Erin (Eric) Howe, Ryan Clements, Matthew (Catie) Clements, Chelsea (Andrew) Stevens, Joshua Kaufman, Jonah (Katie) Kaufman, Krista Schilling, Amanda (Andrey) Rudomiotov, Jesse Schilling; John (Brittney) Lanham, Joseph (Casey) Russell, And Meghan Kreher; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother, Alfred (Patty) Schilling of Belleville, IL; one sister, Alvina (Marvin) Pruett of Belleville, IL, one sister-in-law, Barbara Valentine of Freeburg, IL; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews. Memorials may be made to the St. Paul's Fine Arts Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Michelle Torigian and Rev. Gus Kuether officiating. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL



