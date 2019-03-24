Raymond F. Leveling Raymond Leveling, 81, of O'Fallon, IL, born on April 13, 1937 in East St. Louis, IL died on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Shiloh, IL. Ray was the Co-founder/President of O'Fallon Pressure Cast, Inc., O'Fallon, IL for 40 years until his recent retirement. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years. Ray was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. He never met a stranger and brought laughter to many, whether it be with hospital staff, at the doctor's office, or even while getting his hair cut. He loved dancing to Big-Band music, enjoyed spending time at the casinos, and looked forward to gatherings with his family and friends. He lived his life to the fullest, always wearing a smile on his face, and will be deeply missed by many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Frances, nee Haberl, Leveling, Sr.; his siblings, Joseph (Nancy) Leveling, Jr; James (Peggy) Leveling; Mary (Tom) Moll; Kathy (George) Coughlin and John Leveling; his sister-in-law, Rita Leveling; and his nephew, Brent Leveling. Ray is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Carolyn M. Leveling, nee, Voelker, whom he married on May 13, 1961 at St. Elizabeth's Church in East St. Louis, IL; his children, Doug (Tammy) Leveling of Troy, IL and Denise (Donald) Beliakoff of Farmington, MO; his grandchildren, Zachary (Lori) Leveling of Belleville, IL and Hannah Leveling of Shiloh, IL; his siblings, Carol Ann (Duane) McClanahan of Dupo, IL and Norman (Tina) Leveling of O'Fallon, IL and his sister-in-law, Joan Leveling of Swansea, IL. Ray is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to express their appreciation for all the care and emotional support provided by the entire staff at Memorial Hospital East. Memorials may be made to in Memphis, TN or the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd. Fairview Heights, IL. Also, Visitation will also be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be held at a later date.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary