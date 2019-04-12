Raymond Michaels Raymond Duane Michaels Jr., 73, of Belleville, IL, born December 26, 1945 to the late Raymond Duane and Betty Adele (nee Ford) Michaels Sr. in Nashville, TN, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 in St. Louis, MO. Ray worked his entire career with the United States Air Force and retired from Scott Air Force Base with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He was an avid Cardinals baseball fan and didn't miss a NASCAR race. In his spare time he enjoyed golf and kept a meticulous yard. He always enjoyed the outdoors and he was especially fondof hot weather. His true love was his dedication to his family and friends. Those left to cherish Ray's memory include his loving wife, Mary (nee Doyle) Michaels; daughters, Rachael (Kirk) Levo; Theresa (Eddie) Steele; Rebecca (George) Bala; Pam (Craig) Sisson; son, Daniel (Daphne) Michaels; grandchildren, Sean Levo; Courtney Levo; Jared Levo; Blake Steele; Wade Steele; Dylan Bala; Abby Bala; Emma Bala; Gavin Bala; Nick Sisson; Madi Sisson; Ashton Michaels; Tim Moss; Peyton Moss; brother, Billy (Diane) Michaels; sisters; Janet (Philip) Warner; Patty Danner; Marilyn Elam; as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his honor may be made to The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute or The Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge 1221, 2425 N. Illinois St. Swansea, IL 62226. Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home has the honor of serving the Michaels family. valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com Visitation: Friends may gather with the family 4-8 pm Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Valhalla GaerdnerHolten Funeral home. Friends may also gather with the family from 10-11 am Monday, April 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Service: The funeral service to celebrate Ray's life will be conducted at 11 am Monday, April 15, 2019 at Valhalla GaerdnerHolten Funeral Home with Deacon Jim Law officiating. Following the funeral service, Ray will be laid to rest with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.



