Raymond Shelton Jr. Raymond L. Shelton, Jr. 65, of Cahokia, Illinois, born June 30, 1954, in St. Louis, Missouri, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at his residence. Ray was a retired Diesel Mechanic from Murphy Truck Repair of East St. Louis, IL. He was an avid fisherman and auto racing fan. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond L. Shelton, Sr.; a brother, George Shelton; and a sister, Linda Rogers. Surviving are his loving wife, Peggy Shelton, nee England; his children, Tammy Wilson of Imperial, MO, Michael Shelton of Clinton, AR, Jason Shelton of Imperial,MO, and Melissa Shelton of Pocahontas, IL; his mother, Lois Hall of Batesville, AR; a brother, Steve (Karen) Shelton of Batesville, AR; two sisters, Christine (Michael) Hardee of Batesville, AR and Ter (Gary) Burks of Michigan; a special friend, Mike Murphy of Caseyville, IL; five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. Servcie: In accordance to Ray's wishes, a private cremation will be held. A Celebration of Life Service will be planned at a later date. The care for Mr. Shelton has been entrusted to Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 15, 2020.
