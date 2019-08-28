Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 233-3110
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Snyder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Snyder Obituary
Raymond Snyder Raymond H. "Ray" Snyder, Sr., 95, of Belleville, Illinois, born July 14, 1924 in East St. Louis, Illinois, passed away, Friday, August 23, 2019 in Belleville, Illinois. Ray proudly served his country in the United States Army, during World War II and was a Purple Heart recipient. Ray worked on the railroad for Penn Central Transportation Company. He was a past member of the George E. Hilgard Post # 58, American Legion, "Freedom Farm". Ray enjoyed fishing, playing poker, Cardinals baseball, and an ice cold beer. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who will truly be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles H. and Alice L., nee Shellenberg; his son, Raymond H. Snyder, Jr.; and a grandson, Scott Obst. Suriving are his loving wife of 73 years, Elizabeth O. Snyder, nee Allen; his children, Jim Snyder and Barbara (Dave) Simpson; his grandchildren, Jamie Snyder, Jimmy ( Lauren) Snyder, Jennifer (Ben) Dehler, Casey (Matt) Clarkson, Cory (Jordan McLean) Simpson, and Sean Simpson; his great grandchildren, Landon, Emma, and Alivia; and many siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorials are appreciated to donor's . Condolences may also be expressed at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Services will be held at 12 Noon, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Valhalla Gardens of Memory
Download Now