Raymond Snyder Raymond H. "Ray" Snyder, Sr., 95, of Belleville, Illinois, born July 14, 1924 in East St. Louis, Illinois, passed away, Friday, August 23, 2019 in Belleville, Illinois. Ray proudly served his country in the United States Army, during World War II and was a Purple Heart recipient. Ray worked on the railroad for Penn Central Transportation Company. He was a past member of the George E. Hilgard Post # 58, American Legion, "Freedom Farm". Ray enjoyed fishing, playing poker, Cardinals baseball, and an ice cold beer. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who will truly be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles H. and Alice L., nee Shellenberg; his son, Raymond H. Snyder, Jr.; and a grandson, Scott Obst. Suriving are his loving wife of 73 years, Elizabeth O. Snyder, nee Allen; his children, Jim Snyder and Barbara (Dave) Simpson; his grandchildren, Jamie Snyder, Jimmy ( Lauren) Snyder, Jennifer (Ben) Dehler, Casey (Matt) Clarkson, Cory (Jordan McLean) Simpson, and Sean Simpson; his great grandchildren, Landon, Emma, and Alivia; and many siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorials are appreciated to donor's . Condolences may also be expressed at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Services will be held at 12 Noon, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 28, 2019