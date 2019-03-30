|
RAYMOND C. VALLOWE- Raymond Vallowe, 88, died March 28, 2019. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. March 31, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral procession will leave at 9:40 a.m. April 1, 2018, from the funeral home for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church Belleville, IL . Burial with military honors will be at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 30, 2019
