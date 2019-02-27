RC Bush RC Bush, 88, of Granite City, passed away at 10:08 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. RC was born on October 5, 1930, in Union County, IL, the son of Raleigh Clarence and Marie Flint Bush. He married Shirley McWorthy on June 24, 1948, in Savanna, IL. RC and Shirley began dating in high school when they were fourteen years old. He was the captain of the football team and she was a cheerleader. RC was employed as an executive director for economic development at the Tri-City Chamber of Commerce. He and Shirley also worked together for 50 years. RC was a member of the Rotary Club and Lions Club in Granite City. He had a great sense of humor and was quick-witted. He was passionate about gardening, especially about his roses. RC also enjoyed playing golf, spending time with his children and grandchildren; and he was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, RC Bush, Jr.; granddaughter, Elizabeth Bush; and sisters, Christine, Wilma, Helen, and Cleo. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Shirley Bush of Springfield; daughter, Debbie (husband, Jeff) Bruce of Glenarm; daughter-in-law, Kim Bush of Clinton, IA; grandchildren, Marc Bush of Clinton, IA, Cory Bruce of Springfield, and Kaitlyn Bruce of New Orleans, LA; great-grandchildren, Julian Whisker and Rocco Whisker, both of Clinton, IA; and several nieces and nephews. Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Care Center, 1818 Cleveland Blvd., Granite City, IL 62040 or www.gccommunitycenter.org. Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Service: Private family ceremonies will be held. BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, Springfield, IL.

