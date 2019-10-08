|
|
Rebecca Cueto Rebecca M. Cueto, nee Smith, of Boulder, Colorado, formerly of Troy, Illinois, died on October 5, 2019, at her residence. Rebecca was a compassionate and thoughtful person committed to being kind to those around her and making the world a better and brighter place, especially for women. She was proud to work for Friendship Bridge, a nonprofit that makes micro loans to poor women in Guatemala. She learned Spanish for the job, and she loved Guatemala, its vibrant culture, and its warm and welcoming people. Rebecca loved music and the arts. Working with acclaimed producer and long-time friend Mickey Houlihan, she is listed in the credits for several notable pieces of music, including the Grammy Award winner A Prayer for Compassion by cellist David Darling. She loved Colorado, and even after 15 years living in Boulder, never tired of the mountains and the natural beauty of the state. Thirty days before the diagnosis that claimed her life, she hiked a 14,000 foot peak, Mt. Yale, to raise money for Friendship Bridge. She is grieved by too many wonderful people in Colorado to mention. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard M. Smith and Mary Smith nee Fleisher; her sister Margaret Gillespie; and her brothers-in-law Amiel Cueto and David Hartlein. She is survived by her husband Christopher F. Cueto; her daughters Emma Cueto and Sarah Cueto, both of New York City, New York; her brother Richard (Sherry) Smith of Troy, IL; her sisters Pat (Bob) Schneider of Alton, IL, Cathy (Dennis) Frank of Staunton, IL, and Maria (Jeff) Wendler of St. Jacob, IL; brothers-in-law Paul Gillespie, Lloyd (Patti) Cueto, and David Cueto; sisters-in-law Elaine Cueto and Maria Hartlein; and many loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to recognize Maria "ReRe" Hartlein, for her expert care and extraordinary compassion in caring for Rebecca during the past two years, and being a constant source of strength and love. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Bridge, 405 Urban St., Suite 140, Lakewood, Colorado 80228. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Belleville, IL with Msgr. Jack McEvilly officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019