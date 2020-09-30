1/1
Rebecca Johnston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca Johnston Rebecca Johnston, 69, of East Carondelet, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Born September 24, 1951 in Ava, Illinois, daughter of Virgil and Mary Falkenbury. She graduated from Trico High School with the Class of 1969. Rebecca was married to Benjamin Johnston on July 29 1974. She was a homemaker for many years before graduating with a degree in nursing and serving others in both clinical and managerial roles at Saint Louis University Hospital. Family was of utmost importance to Rebecca, and many memories were created at home, during the holidays and away on vacation. She recently attended Faith Church and will be remembered for her love of teaching to both youth and adults over the past 45 years of her life. Another passion of hers was the beach with numerous vacations involving relaxation to the waves of the ocean. Surviving Rebecca are her husband, Benjamin; daughter Kimberly Jones married to Kevin Jones of Franklin, ME, son Matthew Johnston married to Jayla Johnston of Pontoon Beach, IL, and daughter Jennifer Johnston of San Jose, CA. Surviving grandchildren are: Keigan and Abby Jones, Katlyn and Jerry Valentine, Keziah and Jennifer Jones, Elle Johnston and Isla Johnston. Three great-grandchildren include: Skylyn, Kit and Orion Valentine. Service: A Memorial service will be held at their home. Guest will be able to reminisce and share memories of Rebecca and honor her legacy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved