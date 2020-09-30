Rebecca Johnston Rebecca Johnston, 69, of East Carondelet, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Born September 24, 1951 in Ava, Illinois, daughter of Virgil and Mary Falkenbury. She graduated from Trico High School with the Class of 1969. Rebecca was married to Benjamin Johnston on July 29 1974. She was a homemaker for many years before graduating with a degree in nursing and serving others in both clinical and managerial roles at Saint Louis University Hospital. Family was of utmost importance to Rebecca, and many memories were created at home, during the holidays and away on vacation. She recently attended Faith Church and will be remembered for her love of teaching to both youth and adults over the past 45 years of her life. Another passion of hers was the beach with numerous vacations involving relaxation to the waves of the ocean. Surviving Rebecca are her husband, Benjamin; daughter Kimberly Jones married to Kevin Jones of Franklin, ME, son Matthew Johnston married to Jayla Johnston of Pontoon Beach, IL, and daughter Jennifer Johnston of San Jose, CA. Surviving grandchildren are: Keigan and Abby Jones, Katlyn and Jerry Valentine, Keziah and Jennifer Jones, Elle Johnston and Isla Johnston. Three great-grandchildren include: Skylyn, Kit and Orion Valentine. Service: A Memorial service will be held at their home. Guest will be able to reminisce and share memories of Rebecca and honor her legacy.



