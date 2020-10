Or Copy this URL to Share

ROSCHNAFSKY- Rebecca A. "Becky" Roschnafsky, nee Hern, 66, of Waterloo, IL, died October 1, 2020, in St. Louis, MO. She was born June 23, 1954, in Red Bud, IL. Visitation will be 1-3pm Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home. Funeral service to follow at 3pm at the funeral home. Interment at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery in Wartburg, IL. Arrangements handled by Quernheim Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store