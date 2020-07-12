Rebecca Wartenbe Rebecca Kay Wartenbe, 53, died July 8, 2020, 4:49 am at her residence , Mount Olive, Illinois. She was born on August 15, 1966 to Devern and Mary Ellyn Raper Lewis. She attended Freeburg High School in Freeburg, Illinois. She is survived by Husband Randy Lee Wartenbe; two brothers Randall (Rose) Lewis of Belleville, IL and Steve Lewis of Rolla, MO; 2 Sisters Lorraine Jones of Bowling Green, KY, Lavonne (Don) Edwards of Millstadt, IL. Preceded in Death by her son Kyle Wartenbe, sister Lavern Snyder, and rother Kerry Lewis. Memorials may be made to Cardinal Glennon Hospital, St. Louis, MO c/o Becker & Son Funeral Home, 221 South Poplar, Mt. Olive, Illinois. Condolences may be shared at www.beckerandson.com
