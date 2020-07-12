1/
Rebecca Wartenbe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca Wartenbe Rebecca Kay Wartenbe, 53, died July 8, 2020, 4:49 am at her residence , Mount Olive, Illinois. She was born on August 15, 1966 to Devern and Mary Ellyn Raper Lewis. She attended Freeburg High School in Freeburg, Illinois. She is survived by Husband Randy Lee Wartenbe; two brothers Randall (Rose) Lewis of Belleville, IL and Steve Lewis of Rolla, MO; 2 Sisters Lorraine Jones of Bowling Green, KY, Lavonne (Don) Edwards of Millstadt, IL. Preceded in Death by her son Kyle Wartenbe, sister Lavern Snyder, and rother Kerry Lewis. Memorials may be made to Cardinal Glennon Hospital, St. Louis, MO c/o Becker & Son Funeral Home, 221 South Poplar, Mt. Olive, Illinois. Condolences may be shared at www.beckerandson.com Becker & Son Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BECKER & SON FUNERAL HOME - MOUNT OLIVE
221 S. POPLAR
Mount Olive, IL 62069
217-999-3821
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved