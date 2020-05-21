Or Copy this URL to Share

SIMMONS- Mr. Regiald W. Simmons, Sr, 61 , born July 25, 1958 of St. Louis, Missouri departed this life Sunday, May 17, 2020. Drive Through Viewing will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020 11:15 A.M. until 12:15 P.M. at Officer Funeral Home; P. C.; East Saint Louis, Illinois; Funeral Service at 12:30 P. M. and he will be laid to rest in Sunset Gardens of Memory; Millstadt, Illinois at 1:30 P.M.



