|
|
Regina Burris Regina M. Burris, 92, of Granite City, Illinois and formerly of Springfield, IL, passed away at 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Four Fountains Convalescent Center in Belleville. She was born March 28, 1928 in East St. Louis. She enjoyed 55 years of marriage to Douglas I. Burris. They were married on November 24, 1951 in St. Louis and he passed away on November 14, 2007. She retired in 1981 from the State of Illinois after many years of dedicated service as a secretary. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church on Macklind Avenue in St. Louis and enjoyed attending St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City. She was a member of Gateway Silent Seniors, enjoyed her days of shopping and watching sports. She was a lifelong avid Chicago Cubs fan and had a love for all animals and cherished her cats. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. Regina is survived by two daughters, Diana L. (Dusty Richardson) Burris of Collinsville and Carol A. (Stephen) Jungers of Granite City; two grandchildren, Brittany A. (Dan) Campbell of Collinsville and Ashley N. Wallace of Massachusetts; three great grandchildren, Adia Frazer, Cameron Compton and Rory Campbell; other extended family and friends. Regina deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this uncertain time a private family service will be held at Irwin Chapel in Granite City. Private burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to support your local animal shelter and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 10, 2020