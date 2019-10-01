Home

Regis Gray Regis E "Jim" Gray, born on January 29, 1929, passed away peacefully Friday, August 23, 2019, at his home in Duncansville, PA. surround by his loved ones. He is survived by his wife, Gloria L. Gray, whom he married on June 17, 1995, in Fairview Heights, Il., sons, Ronald, E. Gray (Mary) of Florida and John Gray. (Sharon) of Pennsylvania. Five grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Service: A Memorial will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at 3 pm at Prospect Park Methodist Church at 9300 Richfield Rd. Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 1, 2019
