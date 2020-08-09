1/1
Renard Hosp
Renard Hosp Renard R. Hosp, 94, of Cahokia, IL, born November 27, 1925 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Integrity Rehabilitation Center Columbia, IL. Renard was a U.S. Navy World War II Veteran, former member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Cahokia, IL. He was retired from Conrail Railroad in Fairmont City, IL after 42 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lavada Hosp, nee Bortz; parents, John and Lockie Hosp, nee Rachel; daughter-in-law Debra Hosp; brother, Art Hosp; two sisters, Mildred Thomas and Marie Ham. Surviving are his sons, David (Janet) Hosp of Indianapolis, IN and James Hosp of Cahokia, IL; sister-in-law, Shirley Dalton; two grandsons, John (Christine) Hosp and Michael ( Katelyn) Hosp; two great grandchildren, Matthew And Izzy; two nieces, Jeanne *David) Tatum and Shiela (David) Duncan; two nephews, Jerry (Claire) Bynum and David Ham. He was a dear cousin and friend. Condolences my be expressed online at www.braunfh.com. Service: Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 01, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Braun Family Funeral Home Columbia, IL. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Roger Reid officiating . Burial will be held a Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 9, 2020.
