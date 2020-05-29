Renee Edwards
Renee Edwards Renee J. "Rae" Edwards, nee Preston, age 60, of Troy, IL, born on March 29, 1960 in DuQuoin, IL died on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her residence. Rae was a legal secretary for Thompson & Coburn Law Firm, St. Louis, MO for twelve years. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Maryville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Rose Preston, nee Walker. Rae is survived by her husband, Gerald "Jerry" Edwards; her siblings, Jim Preston of Hoyleton, IL and Roslyn (Vince) Spragg of Sparta, IL; her nephew, Tim (Stephanie) Braun of Sparta, IL; her nieces, Angela (Garret) Peters of Sparta, IL, Regina Gordon of Arnold, MO, Mary Jo Edwards of Belleville, IL, Elizabeth Edwards of Mascoutah, IL, and Renee (Kyle) Nolte of New Athens, IL; 6 great nieces and nephews; and her brothers-in-law, Allen Braun of Sparta, IL and Raymond (Mary) Edwards of Smithton, IL. Memorials are preferred to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: Private family graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
