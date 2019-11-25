|
|
Renee Walker Renee Joellyn Walker, age 54, of Swansea, IL, passed away on November 23, 2019. She was born in San Diego, California, the daughter of Richard (Pete) and Ellen (Rafert) Peterson. She lived in Blythe, California, Scappoose, Oregon, and Aberdeen, Washington. She graduated from Weatherwax High School in Aberdeen, Washington in 1983. She attended Grays Harbor Community College with an AA degree. She also attended University of Washington in Seattle, Washington, graduating with a BA in Business Administration. While at the UW, She was a member of and officer in the Phi Mu Sorority. Upon graduation, she worked at 1 st Interstate Bank in Seattle and later for Wells Fargo Bank in Seattle. She was asked by Wells Fargo to open and manage an in-store Bank at the Safeway grocery chain in Aberdeen from December 1997 until April 1998, when she married Ward Walker and moved to Jacksonville, Arkansas. They later moved to Montgomery, Alabama where their first son, Carl Walker, was born. During high school, she was very active in the High School Marching Band and graduated in the Top Ten of her class. She was very involved in her local church, Calvary Lutheran Church, participating in the youth group and youth ministry, lighting candles for worship, playing on the church slow-pitch team. She was very musically inclined and involved in various ways. She did quilting and worked in Joanne's Fabric store in Aberdeen and the Seattle area while in college. During high school she worked part time at Godfathers Pizza in Aberdeen. Renee was a natural born leader and loved to invest herself in others. In her many moves with her military husband, she always found places to be involved with in her local churches ( Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Arkansas; Vaughn Forest in Montgomery, Alabama; Calvary Road Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia; and First Baptist Church of Fairview Heights, Illinois) and those communities as well in countless ways. For example, Renee volunteered in Boy Scout Troop 52 for several years, notable serving as Treasurer. Her two sons (as well as her husband) earned the rank of Eagle Scout in that troop. She supported the music program at Wolf Branch Elementary and Middle Schools. Renee was the treasurer of BEBOP for Belleville East Marching Band. She loved watching her children Carl, Katie and Peter along with her honorary kids, the entire band, perform over the years. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church, Fairview Heights. In church she directed Vacation Bible School events, organized the Women's Ministry Program, and befriended people throughout the church. She is a daughter of the King, and she would not be shaken. She is survived by husband Ward Walker, daughter Katie Walker; sons Carl and Peter Walker; her father Richard Peterson; sister and brother-in-law Rebecca and Mike Fitzpatrick; nephew Eric Fitzpatrick all of Aberdeen, Washington; parents-in-law Larry and Joy Walker of Burke, Virginia, and brother-in-law Wes and nephew Stephen Walker of Miami, Florida. Renee was preceded in death by her mother Ellen Peterson. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation: will be Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4:00 pm- 8:00 pm at First Baptist Church, Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will also be on Tuesday, November 26, from 9:00 am -10:00 am at First Baptist Church Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Service will be held on Tuesday November 26, at 10:00am at First Baptist Church, Fairview Heights with Dr. Jim Kerr officiating. Burial of cremated remains will on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 25, 2019