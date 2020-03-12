Home

Rex Bell Obituary
REX BELL - Rex W. Bell, MGST, USAF, Ret., 84, of Trenton, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his residence. Visitation Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9-10:45am at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11am at the church. Interment with full military honors accorded by the Scott Air Force Military Honors Team will follow in church cemetery. Arrangements handled by Moss Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 12, 2020
