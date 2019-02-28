Rex Peter Jackson Rex Peter Jackson 65, of Swansea, Ill., born April 23, 1953, in St. Louis MO, died on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Ill. Rex worked in maintenance at Clinton Hills Golf Course for many years and later at Stone Wolf Golf Course. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #1221, WOTM Chapter 53 of Belleville and Swansea, Illinois. Preceding him in death were his parents, his brother, Craig Jackson and his sister-in-law, Naomi Jackson. Surviving are his lifetime companion, Elaine Noltkamper, his brother, James Jackson of Jefferson City, Missouri; hie step-daughter, Teresa (Greg) Ratermann of Swansea, Illinois his father-in-law, Darwin Newgent,; his brother-in-law, Corky (Sue); his sister-in-law, Kathy (Roman); his grandchildren, Emma Ratermann, Conner Ratermann and Andrew Sova; many nieces, and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. The family expresses a special thanks to all those family members who shared their time and treasure during Rex's final illness. Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice or Belleville Humane Society. The Creason Funeral Home in Millstadt, Illinois is assisting the family. Services: A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 12:00 Noon to 3:00 P.M. at the Moose Lodge in Swansea, Illinois.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019