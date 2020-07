MYER- Rex O. Myers, 68, of Red Bud, IL, born Thursday, October 25, 1951, in LaPorte, IN, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his residence. Visitation from 9:00 - 11:00 am Friday, August 7, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, August 7, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



