Rhonda Gill Rhonda Gill, 56, of Lincoln formerly of Alton, IL passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving friends and family. Rhonda was born on September 23, 1962 in Alton, IL the daughter of Ronald Sterns and Betty (Davis) Crepps. She married Ronald Gill on June 1, 1984 in Godfrey, IL. he Survives in Lincoln. Rhonda is also survived by her mother, Betty Crepps; her son, Eli Gill; her niece, Julia Rook; and her lifelong best friends, Joyce Schwartz, Rhonda Schwalb, and Barb Watson. Rhonda was preceded in death by her father and her sister, Denise Rook. Rhonda was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, she loved to sing and dance as well. To say that Rhonda was a selfless person would be an understatement; she had genuine love for all people in her life, whether she knew them or not. She had the biggest heart for the underprivileged and was always so full of life. Service: Services for Rhonda will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Lincoln Christian Church in Lincoln, IL with Ron Otto officiating. To all those who attend, the family has requested that everyone drive in procession to the church from Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home (Procession will be leaving the funeral home at 9:20am on Wednesday morning) Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00pm on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln. A graveside service will take place at 10:00am on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Bethalto, IL. An additional visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00pm on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Pitchford Funeral Home, Wood River, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Rhonda's name to Simmons Cancer Institute, Springfield, IL. Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary