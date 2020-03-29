|
Rhonda Kaesberg Rhonda K. Kaesberg, nee Neuner, 64, of Belleville, IL, born September 24, 1955, in Belleville, IL, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her family. Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Helen, nee Townsend, Neuner; and a sister, Patricia Erb. Surviving are her husband, Tom Kaesberg of Belleville, IL; two daughters, Casey (Josh) Skelton, and Jean (Frank) Bennett; a son, Tom (Jen) Kaesberg; five grandchildren, Lena, Evan, Viviana, Hadley, and Juliette; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private family services were held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020