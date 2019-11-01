|
Rich Tribout Rich Tribout, age 73, of Saint Peters, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Saint Peters, Missouri. He was born in Belleville, Illinois on June 4, 1946 to Edwin and Gladys Tribout (nee Lotz). Rich was married to Sue since 1975. He worked as a Network Analyst for Mastercard International for 19 years. He was a Cardinal baseball enthusiast. He enjoyed boating on Lake of the Ozarks and traveling to a variety of places. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Rich is survived by his Wife, Sue Tribout; Sons, Jason Tribout, and Michael (Kelcie) Tribout; Grandchildren, Landyn and Aubree Tribout; Brother, Ron (Linda) Tribout; Sisters-In-Law, Jane Tribout, Betty (John) Swap, and Nancy Stone; and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his Father, Edwin Tribout; Mother, Gladys Tribout; and Brother, Bob Tribout. Memorial contributions in Rich's name may be made out to Sts Joachim and Ann Catholic Church Care Program or The Boy Scouts of America Troop 35. To share a memory of Rich or leave a special message for his family, please visit: www.newcomerstlouis.com. Service: Visitation will be from 12:30 pm until 1:30 pm, November 2, 2019 at Sts. Joachim and Ann Catholic Church, 4112 McClay Rd, St Charles, MO 63304. A funeral mass will be at 1:30 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Sts. Joachim and Ann Catholic Church. Inurnment will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 1, 2019