Richard King Richard A. King, 52, of Belleville, IL, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. Richard was born June 20, 1967 in Belleville, IL. His occupation was a diesel mechanic. Richard was preceded in death by his father Gene King. Surviving are his wife, Christine King nee Andell of Belleville, IL; mother, Janice Perez nee Cheek of Belleville, IL; children, Michael Chapman, Jenna (Byron) Chapman, Tonya Chapman, and Cody King all of Belleville, IL; siblings, Debbie (Danny) Browning of Baldwin, IL, Theresa (Ed) Fredrick of Belleville, IL, Gina (Kevin) Oelrich of Belleville, IL, and Scottie (Dianne) King of Litchfield, IL; grandchildren, Kailene Chapman, Brendan Chapman, Mateo Chapman, Montrea Chapman, Kaydence Chapman, and Hayley Grifen; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorial donations can be made to the family to offset final expenses. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Services: Private family services to be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 26, 2020