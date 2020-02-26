Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. King


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard A. King Obituary
Richard King Richard A. King, 52, of Belleville, IL, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. Richard was born June 20, 1967 in Belleville, IL. His occupation was a diesel mechanic. Richard was preceded in death by his father Gene King. Surviving are his wife, Christine King nee Andell of Belleville, IL; mother, Janice Perez nee Cheek of Belleville, IL; children, Michael Chapman, Jenna (Byron) Chapman, Tonya Chapman, and Cody King all of Belleville, IL; siblings, Debbie (Danny) Browning of Baldwin, IL, Theresa (Ed) Fredrick of Belleville, IL, Gina (Kevin) Oelrich of Belleville, IL, and Scottie (Dianne) King of Litchfield, IL; grandchildren, Kailene Chapman, Brendan Chapman, Mateo Chapman, Montrea Chapman, Kaydence Chapman, and Hayley Grifen; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorial donations can be made to the family to offset final expenses. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Services: Private family services to be held at a later date.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schildknecht Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -