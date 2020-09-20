MOORE - Richard A. Moore, 80, of Chester, IL, passed away at 6:48 pm, Monday, September 14, 2020, at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center, Alton, IL. He was born December 13, 1939, in Chester, IL. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO, with Rev. Phillip Keeton officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given in Richard's memory to In Touch Ministry and are being accepted at the funeral home. Pechacek Funeral Homes, Chester, IL.



