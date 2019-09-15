|
Richard Allison Sr. Richard "Dick" H. Allison, Sr., 94, of Fairview Heights, IL passed away surrounded by his family on September 9, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Alma (nee Kahdeman) Allison; his wife of more than 60 years, Lorraine; and his sister, Shirley (survived by Fred) Baltz. Rich is survived by his children, Richard H. Allison, Jr. (Karen), Gary J. Allison (Mary), and Denise Sabo (Robert); grandchildren, Monica Critchlow (John), Amy Allison, Richard Allison III (Stephanie), Melanie Young (Michael), Timothy Allison, Matthew Allison, Katherine Vena (Brett), and Brian Sabo (Colleen); great grandchildren, James and Noah Critchlow, Madeleine and Gabriel Young, Mariella, Dexter, Lyla, Taggert, and Sarafina Allison, and Aniston and Emmy Vena; sister, Dorothy (Randall) Hearne; and special neighbor, Teresa Williams. Dick was born in East St. Louis. Shortly after his 18 th birthday in 1943, he joined the USMC. His basic training was at San Diego. Late in 1943 he began his Advanced Training in El Toro, Anaheim, California as a cook. He met the love of his live at a USO Dance there. Prior to his shipping out, the two married in April of 1944. In January of 1945 he was assigned to a Corsair Air Squadron in Zamboanga Philippines providing close air support to Marines. After the Japanese surrender in August of 1945, he and his Squadron was reassigned to Peking (now Beijing) China where his unit supported the disarming and repatriating the Japanese Army. Sgt. Allison was Honorably Discharged in June of 1946 at San Diego. The couple moved to East St. Louis in 1947 where he earned his G.E.D. and began building their home In Fairview. They moved into the house in 1948 and he lived there until his death. After earning his G.E.D., he began his career with John Hancock in 1948 as a debit territory salesman in East St. Louis. He was an award-winning salesman and president of the local union. His career lasted 40 years. He was a member of Holy Trinity Parish in Fairview Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the donor's choice or Hospice of Southern IL and expressions of condolence may be offered at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Friends may visit on Wednesday, September 18 from 10 a.m. 12 noon at the Valhalla-Gaerdner-Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, IL 62223. Funeral: service will follow visitation at 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will follow the funeral service at Valhalla Gardens of Memory.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019