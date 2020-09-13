Richard Anderson Sr. Richard D. Anderson, Sr., age 81 of Collinsville, IL, born January 14, 1939 in Pinckneyville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Richard was a retired service manager for Johnny Londoff Chevrolet in St. Louis, MO. He had also worked for the former Big 4 Chevy in Collinsville. He was a Navy veteran, and a member of St. John United Church of Christ. He loved to fish and was a former member of the Mid-State Bass Anglers. He enjoyed traveling in his motorhome, especially with his grandkids. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara nee Alton Anderson, whom he married December 6, 1957; and his parents, Auris and Mary nee Whitley Anderson. He is survived by his three children, Richard Jr. (Cynthia) Anderson of Collinsville, IL, Gary Anderson of Collinsville, IL and Tammy (Rick) Owens of Maryville, IL; ten grandchildren, Jason (Anna) Anderson, Jared (Aimee) Anderson, Richard III (Megan) Anderson, Kristin Anderson, Cale (Danielle) Anderson, Brock Anderson, Andrew Wilde, Derrick (Courtney) Wilde, Adrienne (Chad) Moore, and Ashley (Max) Owens; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Chase, Peyton, Braden, Ava, Levi, Jaxson, Asher, Wyatt, Brooklyn and Katelyn, Austin, Lucy, Owen, Kelsey, Tyler and Maddi; three brothers, Robert (Ellen) Anderson of FL, Charles (Sharon) Anderson of Vergennes, IL and Jim (Jo Ellen) Anderson of Marion, IL; a sister, Meredith (Larry) Holliday of St. Louis, MO; two sisters-in-law, JoAnn (Ronald) Forhan and Carol Alton; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com
Visitation: will be 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be adhered to and face masks are required. Funeral: service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the funeral home with Rev. Jim Donahue officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Lake View Cemetery in Fairview Heights, IL.