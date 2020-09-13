1/1
Richard Anderson Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Anderson Sr. Richard D. Anderson, Sr., age 81 of Collinsville, IL, born January 14, 1939 in Pinckneyville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Richard was a retired service manager for Johnny Londoff Chevrolet in St. Louis, MO. He had also worked for the former Big 4 Chevy in Collinsville. He was a Navy veteran, and a member of St. John United Church of Christ. He loved to fish and was a former member of the Mid-State Bass Anglers. He enjoyed traveling in his motorhome, especially with his grandkids. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara nee Alton Anderson, whom he married December 6, 1957; and his parents, Auris and Mary nee Whitley Anderson. He is survived by his three children, Richard Jr. (Cynthia) Anderson of Collinsville, IL, Gary Anderson of Collinsville, IL and Tammy (Rick) Owens of Maryville, IL; ten grandchildren, Jason (Anna) Anderson, Jared (Aimee) Anderson, Richard III (Megan) Anderson, Kristin Anderson, Cale (Danielle) Anderson, Brock Anderson, Andrew Wilde, Derrick (Courtney) Wilde, Adrienne (Chad) Moore, and Ashley (Max) Owens; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Chase, Peyton, Braden, Ava, Levi, Jaxson, Asher, Wyatt, Brooklyn and Katelyn, Austin, Lucy, Owen, Kelsey, Tyler and Maddi; three brothers, Robert (Ellen) Anderson of FL, Charles (Sharon) Anderson of Vergennes, IL and Jim (Jo Ellen) Anderson of Marion, IL; a sister, Meredith (Larry) Holliday of St. Louis, MO; two sisters-in-law, JoAnn (Ronald) Forhan and Carol Alton; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Visitation: will be 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be adhered to and face masks are required. Funeral: service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the funeral home with Rev. Jim Donahue officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Lake View Cemetery in Fairview Heights, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2800 North Center Street
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved