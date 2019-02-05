Richard B Lienau Richard Lienau, 89, of Lebanon, Illinois, born on January 14, 1930, in St. Louis, MO, passed peacefully on February 1, 2019, at home surrounded by family. He worked at Fisher Body/GM in St. Louis, MO for 19 years, Farm Service (FS) in Summerfield, IL for 11 years and Prairie Farm (PFD) in Lebanon for 9 years. He retired from PFD in 1992. During this time, he also renovated the family farmhouse and farmed the land near Emerald Mound in Lebanon, IL and ran a U-pick Strawberry Patch with Gene Laux. Richard proudly served in the Armed Services in Panama during the Korean War. He grew up in Decatur, IL and moved to Lebanon, IL with his family during his senior year of high school and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1947. He served as a volunteer fireman on the Summerfield, IL Fire Department, served on the Summerfield School Board and was President, Secretary and member of the Summerfield Lions Club for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Konrad and Marie Lienau (nee, Deutschmann); brother-in-law, Donald Holmes; and, granddaughter-in-law, Jennifer Lienau. Surviving are his wife, Betty Lienau (nee, Hignite), who he married August 12, 1955, in St. Louis, Missouri; his son, Richard (Cheryl) Lienau of Lake Dallas, TX; daughter, Shirley (Lowell) Burger of Lebanon, IL; daughter, Cynthia Lienau (Jeffrey Hollenkamp) of O'Fallon, IL; son, Robert Lienau (Lisa Ketrow) of Lebanon, IL ; Julie Lienau-Ballard of Affton, MO; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren Nathan (Kristen) Lienau and son, Samuel; Derek (Brittany) Lienau; Haley (Chris) Greenwalt; Lauren (Jason) Lamar and sons, Chase, Shane and Sawyer; Melissa Burger; Justin Lienau and sons, Kasin and Landin; Tara (Adam) Besong and daughters, Zoe and Kenzie; Taylor (Alex) Maldonado and children Elaina, Rosalena and Angelo; and, Michael Ballard; sister, Doris Holmes; nephews, Gary Holmes and Michael (Carol) Holmes and family; and niece, Susan Grant and family. Richard enjoyed the company of his family and friends and could strike up a conversation with anyone he met. Before his wife, Betty, suffered from MS, they loved to go to chicken and beer dances and to travel. He played a mean game of Euchre, Pinnacle and Chicken Foot; enjoyed doing puzzles (perfected the finger tap when finding a piece) and looking for Indian Artifacts. He lived a good life and would want everyone to celebrate it. A Memorial Celebration is being planned for a later date. Special thanks to Pastor Donald Wagner, Dr. Paul Reger, caregivers from Hospice of Southern Illinois, Fresenius Dialysis Center in O'Fallon, Joe and Marty Lawler for all the care, visits and comfort extended to Richard and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul UCC at 123 East Dee Street in Lebanon, IL 62254 or to a . Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Arrangements: KALMER MEMORIAL SERVICES Lebanon , IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 5, 2019