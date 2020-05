Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Richard's life story with friends and family

Share Richard's life story with friends and family

BRAND- Richard E. Brand passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Due to current health cautions, plans for his Memorial Service are being set for a later date. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store