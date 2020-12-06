1/1
Richard "Dick" Brendel
1931 - 2020
Richard "Dick" Brendel
June 9, 1931 - November 30, 2020
Belleville , Illinois - Reverend Doctor Richard T. "Dick" Brendel, 89, of Belleville, Illinois, born June 9, 1931 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Dick was a faithful member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Belleville. He dedicated his life to the Church and God's people as a pastor. He received his Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Theology, from Concordia Seminary. He went on to obtain his Doctorate in Theology from Christ Seminary in St. Louis & Chicago. He began his career as pastor with Grace Lutheran Church in Penn Hills Pennsylvania, moving to Peace Lutheran Church in Saginaw Michigan and then to Peace Lutheran Church, here in Belleville, where he pastored for 26 years. He served as an interim pastor for several local congregations; and served as a part time instructor with the Lutheran School of Theology in St. Louis. He finished his pastoral career by serving as the Protestant Chaplain at Our Lady of the Snows Shrine in Belleville.
Dick was a member of the B.A.C., Programs & Services for Older Persons, served as member and Chair of Communications committee for the Central/Southern Illinois Synod, E.L.C.A., and was a member of the Board of Directors for the Wartburg Theological Seminary in Debuque, Iowa. He also proudly served as a Past President and board member for Belleville Public Schools, District 118. He enjoyed Cardinals baseball and listening to classical symphony music. Through all of his works and accomplishments over the years, he was most proud of his family: his loving wife and children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul L. and Dorothy, nee Falke, Brendel; his brother, Paul R. Brendel; his brother-in-law, Karl Fischer; and his sister-in-law Wilma Fischer.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Anna "Toni" Brendel, nee Fischer, of Belleville, Illinois; his children, Martha (Bruce) Burris, of Fishers, Indiana, Elizabeth Brendel, of Belleville, Illinois, Richard P. Brendel, of St. Louis, Missouri, and John (Ann) Brendel, of San Antonio, Texas; his grandchildren, Brian (Jillian) Nelson, Brett (Rachel) Nelson, Jaimee (Jenny) Burris, Kristina (Colby) Crook, Mary Ellen Buehlhorn, Austin Brendel, and Thomas J. Brendel; his great grandchildren, Oliver, Piper, Michael, Eliza, Kelsey, Carson, Haley, and Olivia; his brother-in-law, John Fischer, of Webster Groves, Missouri; his sister-in-law Nina Brendel of Weldon Spring, Missouri, and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Mark Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL or the Lutheran School of Theology, Chicago, Illinois, General Scholarship Fund. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com.
Funeral: Due to current Covid-19 mitigations, private services will be held with Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Belleville, Illinois. Interment will be held in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
6182333110
