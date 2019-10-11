|
Richard Cain Richard R. Cain, age 81 of Collinsville, IL, born February 9, 1938 in St. Louis, MO, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, IL. Richard was a partner at the Cadagin & Cain law office in Collinsville for over 40 years. He served in the Army Reserves, completed his undergraduate studies at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and obtained his law degree from St. Louis University School of Law in 1970. Richard served on the Collinsville Unit 10 School Board from 1976 to 1977 and 1980 to 1983, serving as President from 1981 to 1983. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Collinsville Building & Loan from 1979 to 2009, serving as Chairman from 2003 to 2009, and Director Emeritus from 2010 to 2018. He enjoyed golf and excelled at being a great dad and papa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond E. and Mable N. (nee Howarth) Cain. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jennie Marie (nee Rees) Cain, whom he married September 19, 1959; three sons: Jeffery (Rita) Cain of Maryville, IL, Timothy Cain of San Marcos, CA and Richard Cain Jr. of Collinsville, IL; a daughter, Vicki (Tom) Bridges of Collinsville, IL; 9 grandchildren: Cory Cain, Nicholas Cain, Rachel Cain, Breann (Trevor) Spohr, Jacob (Kaeli) Shaffer, Cain Bridges, Kaitlyn Cain, Jennaka Cain and Richard "Ryker" Cain III; a great grandchild on the way; and a sister, Betty Wassman of St. Louis, MO. Memorials may be made to and will be received at the funeral home. Visitation: Memorial visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Service: Memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. following the visitation with Pastor Jacob Shaffer officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park, Bethalto, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 11, 2019