Richard Caldwell
07/01/1958 - 07/04/2020
Richard Caldwell Richard Caldwell, 62, of Belleville, IL, born July 1, 1958, at St. Mary's Hospital, East St. Louis, IL, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his residence. Richard loved family, NASCAR and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Willis Caldwell; and his sister Cheryl Paridon. Surviving are his daughter, Shannon (Justin) Etheridge; his son, Roger (Kortney) Caldwell; their mother, Julie Caldwell; his mother, Alice (Robert) Eggemeyer; three grandchildren, Maddax, Aubrey and Jaxon Etheridge; two brothers Roger (Gaye) Caldwell and Jeff (Susan) Caldwell; a sister, Sheila (Doug) Williamson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks are extended to nephews Barry Cannaday and Brandon (Ann) Cannaday for their care and concern for Richard. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: A celebration of life and potluck supper will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Fairview Heights Elks Lodge, 9480 Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights, IL 62208.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 7, 2020.
