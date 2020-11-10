Richard Cobb "Dick" Oliver
November 6, 2020
Granite City, Illinois - Richard Cobb "Dick" Oliver, 90, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:26 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home. He was born November 18, 1929 in Attica, Indiana and grew up in St. Louis County, Missouri. He married Doris A. (Dauster) Oliver on April 19, 1952 at St. Paul Evangelical Church in Creve Coeur and she survives. Dick had a lifelong career in confectionary sales working with Nabisco for 27 years, later working with Singer and Associates for 20 years until his retirement. He then worked part-time with Southern Illinois Sales for over 15 years. The United States Navy veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was a faithful and dedicated member of St. John United Church of Christ in Granite City since 1957. He had served two terms as President of the Church Council, served as an usher throughout the years, member of the Church Brotherhood and served on many boards and committees. Dick had served on the St. John Cemetery Board, sang with the Barbershop Quartet, served as an officer with the Creve Coeur Country Club, volunteered with the Melvin Price Lock and Dam in Alton with over 1000 volunteer hours. He was also a member of the St. Louis Ambassadors, American Legion in Collinsville and St. John Bowling League and was a Creve Coeur Squire. He was well known for his skill as an auctioneer and was a talented harmonica player. He had a love of trains and enjoyed his days of playing golf, fishing, camping and hunting. He enjoyed traveling with his family and proudly made it to 50 states and several countries throughout the years. He was fun loving and always trying to help others. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to this beloved wife of 68 years, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, David Richard Oliver Sr. and Lisa of Granite City; a daughter Diane L. (Oliver) Maher of Granite City; a grandson and his wife, David Richard Oliver Jr. and Andrea of Granite City; two great grandchildren, Lilly and Dale Oliver of Granite City; a sister-in-law, Betty Pritchett of Troy, Missouri; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Marge and Vallie "Butch" Dierberg; four brothers and two sisters-in-law, infant William Oliver, Robert C. Oliver and Dorothy, John Oliver Jr. and Ken Oliver and Maureen.
In celebration of his life, a public drive-through visitation will be on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A private visitation and funeral service will follow with Reverend Karla Frost officiating. You may watch the service at 12:00 noon on his tribute wall at www.irwinchapel.com
. Burial with military honors will be at St. Paul Evangelical Cemetery in Creve Coeur. Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ and may be accepted at the funeral home.