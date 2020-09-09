Richard Cox

COX - Richard Raymond Cox, 81, passed away September 4, 2020. He was born January 16, 1939. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 4-8 pm at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home, 1313 W. Delmar Ave, Godfrey, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on September 10 at 10 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, IL. A graveside service will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois. Arragements by Elias Kallal and Schaaf.



