1/
Richard Cox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COX - Richard Raymond Cox, 81, passed away September 4, 2020. He was born January 16, 1939. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 4-8 pm at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home, 1313 W. Delmar Ave, Godfrey, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on September 10 at 10 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, IL. A graveside service will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois. Arragements by Elias Kallal and Schaaf.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Memorial service
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved