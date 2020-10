Or Copy this URL to Share

CULLEN - Richard P. Cullen, 73, of Columbia, IL, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, October 9, 2020, 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL. Funeral Mass to follow visitation on Friday at 11:00 am. Interment in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia, IL. Lawlor Funeral Home.



