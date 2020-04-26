Richard Cummings Richard "Rich" A. Cummings, Jr, 85, of Belleville, IL, born Tuesday, September 11, 1934 in Belleville, IL, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. Rich worked for Nestle Foods as an operating engineer for local #2 of St. Louis for 35 years, retiring in October of 1996 and was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Waterloo, IL. He was a Past Master of St. Clair Lodge #24 A.F. & A.M., Past Master of Olive Branch Lodge #576 A.F. & A. M. St. Louis, MO, High Twelve Club #35 Belleville, IL, Past Illinois State President of High Twelve Clubs, Past President and Secretary of the Belleville Masonic Temple Board, Past High Priest of Belleville Chapter #106 Royal Arch Masons, Thrice Illustrious Past Master of Belleville Council #67 Cryptic Masons, Past Commander of Tancred Commandery #50 Knights Templar in Belleville, Past Preceptor of Pathros Tabernacle #58 Holy Royal Arch Knight Templar Priests in Mt. Vernon, IL, Knight of the York Cross of Honor Illinois Priory #11, Earl of Torell Council #24 in Springfield and Shamrock Council #43 in Belleville of Knight Masons of the USA, Cahokia Mounds Council #225 Allied Masonic Degrees, Mt. Vernon Preceptory #10 Yeoman of York, Past Watchman of the Shepherds White Shrine of Jerusalem, Scottish Rite Bodies Valley of Southern IL, Ainad Shrine of East St. Louis, IL, Ainad Shrine Krazy Klowns, and St. Louis Lodge #5 of the Order of Odd Fellows. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Bonnie, nee Morris, Cummings, wife, Carolyn, nee Whitworth, Cummings; parents, Richard H. and Nancy A., nee Miller, Cummings; sisters, Nancy A Stern, and Louisa Wagner; step-son, Bill Shock; step-daughter, Linda Walthes. Surviving are his children, James A. Cummings of Lenzburg, IL, Michael D. Cummings (Donna Boyle) of New Athens, IL, Lori Ann (Steven) Coleman of Belleville, IL, Susan Kay (Scott) Karfs of Belleville, IL, Beth Ann (Dan) Hopkins of DuQuoin, IL; step-daughters, Laura J. (Gerald) Miller, Deborah (Tim) Green; brother, Wayne C. (Diane) Cummings of Brookhaven, PA, 21 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association Service: Private family services with interment at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020.