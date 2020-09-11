1/
Richard D. Anderson Sr.
1/14/1939 - 9/9/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANDERSON SR. - Richard D. Anderson, Sr., age 81 of Collinsville, IL, born January 14, 1939 in Pinckneyville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be adhered to and face masks are required. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the funeral home with Rev. Jim Donahue officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Lake View Cemetery in Fairview Heights, IL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2800 North Center Street
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved