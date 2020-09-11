ANDERSON SR. - Richard D. Anderson, Sr., age 81 of Collinsville, IL, born January 14, 1939 in Pinckneyville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be adhered to and face masks are required. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the funeral home with Rev. Jim Donahue officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Lake View Cemetery in Fairview Heights, IL.



