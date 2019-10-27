|
Richard D. Orr, Sr Richard Donald Orr, age 78, born June 8, 1941, died peacefully in the early hours Wednesday morning, October 23, 2019 at St. Paul's Home in Belleville, IL. He was born 425 miles away in McCool, Mississippi but his journey took him much farther. He was a tall, quiet man; a keen thinker and attentive observer of the world around him. Many might think there was not much else to know; he let others talk for him. You are forgiven if you did not know how special he was. He spent time in Mississippi and California in his younger years. He was mechanically inclined and discovered an early passion for cars and planes. In 1960, at 19 years old, he earned his pilot's license. The hobby ended shortly thereafter when his plane skidded through a field requiring the assistance of an unhappy farmer and his tractor. In 1963 he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He met and married a fellow airman, his wife MaryAnne Orr, nee Giordano. They married June 4, 1966; a marriage that lasted fifty-three years. While an airman, he helped train the legendary Apollo 11 astronauts for their moon mission. He worked shoulder to shoulder in the altitude chamber helping them grow accustomed to weightlessness. His response to questions about the extraordinary experience was humble and, like most of his comments, brief. After his military service he attended the University of Rochester for Chemistry. He used the degree to innovate improved toner quality for the growing printer industry for companies in Rochester, NY and near Mundelein, IL. Later, he received his Masters of Education from Dominican University. He shared his education degree with students at Mundelein High School, Belleville East, Belleville West and Cahokia High School. He believed it to be his most fulfilling work. He was a spiritual man. His car was once broken into and the thief stole a wrapped present: a bible. The image of the unwrapping made him smile. He loved God and shared that faith with his wife and family and, most recently, with the St. Clare O'Fallon Catholic Church in O'Fallon, Ill. Since 2011, Richard spent time volunteering at the Charles F. and Joanne Knight Alzheimer Disease Research Center (ADRC) at the Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine. In keeping with his generosity during life, his brain was donated to the ADRC's Memory and Aging Project and his body to Washington University School of Medicine so others may continue to learn. He was a proud father to a son, Richard D. (Joan) Orr, Jr. of St. Charles, Ill. and to a daughter, Kathleen R. (Andy) Bridgeman of Belleville, Ill. He adored his grandchildren, Drew, Becca, Jenny, Emmy, Charlie, and Nick. Surviving are his sisters, Juanice Rasmussen Laystrom (sons, Greg and Jonathan) and Beverly (Roger) Anderson and son, Steven. Richard Orr was one of a kind and his life was a blessing to all who knew him. For those interested in becoming involved in an effort to end Alzheimer Disease, or to donate to the cause in memory of Richard, please call 314-286-2683 or go to https://knightadrc.wustl.edu Post a memory at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation and Mass: The family will receive friends from 9:30-11:00 am, with a Mass to follow at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St Clare Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St, O'Fallon, IL., with Rev. James Dieters presiding. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Ill.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 27, 2019