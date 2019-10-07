Home

Richard Daniels Jr. Obituary
DANIELS JR. - Richard Daniels Jr., age 44, of Pontoon Beach, IL, passed away on October 4, 2019, at DePaul Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Memorial visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL . In celebration of his life, memorial services will follow at 7pm at the Chapel. Private family interment will be in Kane Cemetery, Jerseyville, IL. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 7, 2019
