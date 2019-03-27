|
RICHARD DIERCKS- Richard Diercks, 62, of Steeleville, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. Vis itation will be at Wilson's Funeral Home, Steeleville, where friends may call from 5 pm until 8 pm Thursday and on Friday from 7:30 am until 11 am. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Wilson's Funeral Home, Steeleville, with Rev. James Tinzman officiating. Burial will follow at Paradise Cemetery, Steeleville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019
