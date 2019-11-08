|
Richard Dintelmann Richard L. Dintelmann, 83, of Belleville, IL, born September 28, 1936, in Belleville, IL, died Monday, November 4, 2019, surrounded by family at St. Paul's Home, Belleville, IL. Richard worked in his family business, Dintelmann Nursery & Garden Center, for over 60 years. He belonged to many organizations and clubs over the years, including the Belleville Illinois Kiwanis Club. He was a board member of the St. Clair County Farm Bureau, the St. Clair County Service Company, and the National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasia. Mr. Dintelmann also served as past president of the Illinois Green Industry Association. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Joyce A., nee Willmann, Dintelmann, whom he married on June 9, 1956, and who died on March 28, 2009; his parents, Henry and Viola, nee Stier, Dintelmann; and a nephew, Craig Dintelmann. Surviving are his daughter, Lynn (Charles) Allgire of Belleville, IL; two sons, Dean (Lisa) Dintelmann and Dale (Geraldine) Dintelmann, both of Belleville, IL; four grandchildren, Abby (Ben) Sgro, Jamie Dintelmann, Brian Dintelmann, and Sarah Dintelmann; a great-grandchild, Eliette Sgro; a brother, Bob (Joyce) Dintelmann of Belleville, IL; two brothers-in-law, Charles Willmann of Sparta, IL, and Gene (Betty) Willmann of Belleville, IL; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasia (NFED) or to the Horticultural Research Institute. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Private family services will be held. Burial will be held at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 8, 2019