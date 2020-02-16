|
Richard Doyle Richard T. Doyle, Jr., born at St. Mary's Hospital in East St. Louis, Illinois, on April 9, 1962, died on February 7, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Clayton, Missouri. Rich was the beloved and loving first-born son of Rich and Peggy Doyle; the beloved and loving brother of Joe, George, Mary, John, Peggy (Bert), Bob, and Mimi (Charlie); and the beloved and loving uncle of Martin, Lily, Artie, and James. Rich received his degree in electrical engineering from Washington University in St. Louis, after graduating with highest honors at St. Louis University High School. He spent his entire career in the telecom industry, working for CyberTel/Ameritech/SBC/Ben NL. He was responsible for designing, building, and operating cell-phone systems in St. Louis, Kauai, Chicago, several other Midwestern cities, and the Netherlands. At age 34, Rich was the youngest director ever at Ameritech. Another outstanding accomplishment was his appointment as lead engineer on the installation of a cell-phone system in The Hague, the Netherlands. Companies from four countries initiated this project in the Netherlands, and chose Rich to be the lead engineer. He told his admiring, beaming parents, with a smile on his face that, when the system was turned on, it worked perfectly, as did every other system he had built. Upon retirement, Rich turned to a lifelong hobby and became a professional photographer. His impressive grasp of photography, science, and the arts led him to produce amazing photographs, shared among his family, friends and employers. In the words of his sisters and brothers, Rich was "one of the nicest, kindest, and most generous persons you could meet"; "a beautiful, wonderful brother"; "a kind and loving person"; "a kind and sweet soul whose generosity toward his family and friends knew no bounds." And they wrote, "Rich, Judge, Uncle Billy Bob, thank you so much for everything. You are beloved. You left an impact on so many of our lives and now your passing leaves a great hole in our hearts. Your memory will always be a blessing." "May you find peace while you sleep." We love you, Rich. We always will. Rich was cremated. No formal services were held, as was his wish, although many informal memorials were held. Friends wishing to make a donation in Rich's memory may contribute to Catholic Urban Programs (P.O. Box 3310, East St. Louis, IL 62203), an organization that daily performs the corporal works of mercy among the poor of our area.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020