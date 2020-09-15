1/1
Richard Dyer Richard M. Dyer, 68, of Yucca Valley, CA, born April 10, 1952, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. Richard loved his dogs, as they were his kids, and enjoyed socializing with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his husband of nearly 43 years, Donald Krankel; parents, John and Lorraine Dyer; one brother, Kevin Dyer, one sister Lana Dowdy, sister-in-law Georgianna Dyer, and one brother-in-law Robert Ferguson. Richard leaves behind his sisters, Donna (Gary) Horstmann of Highland, IL, and Janice (John) Mollett of Troy, IL; a stepson, Donald Krankel Jr. of Jacksonville, FL; a stepdaughter, Elizabeth Ann Rudolph of DeSoto, MO; three grandchildren, Donald, Michael and Sedona; five sisters-in-law, Kathleen (Robert) Cookman of Palm Desert, CA, Nancy Ferguson of St. Peter's, MO, Jeannie Maron of Arnold, MO, Tina (Shawn) Hansen of Palm Desert, CA and Jane (Brandi) Baker of Miami, AZ; two brothers-in-law, Tom Dowdy and Dan(Karen) Krankel of Brighton, IL; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews; cousins; and friends whom he cherished, and they loved him very much. In lieu of flowers and memorials, the family would appreciate if those who wish to show an act of mercy or kindness to others. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Funeral: Private graveside services will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 15, 2020.
