Richard Ellis Jr. Richard E. Ellis, Jr. age 80,was born to Richard and Frances Ellis of St. Jacob on November 19, 1938 in Highland. IL. and passed peacefully on Friday , November 1, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Longmont Colorado. Richard is finally home with Jesus after a life well-lived as a faithful servant to our Lord. At his request, Richard will be cremated and no funeral service to be held. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 6, 2019