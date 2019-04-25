Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 233-3110
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Girard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Girard Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Girard Sr. Obituary
Richard Girard Sr. Richard L. Girard Sr., 76, of Millstadt, IL., born July 23, 1942 in St. Louis, MO., passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Belleville, IL. Richard was a member of Teamsters Local 50 for 39 years. He was a volunteer firefighter since 1964 for Millstadt Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting and fishing but he mostly enjoyed spending time with his family. Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Richard Lee Girard and Ethel Girard (nee Range); infant son Steven Lee Girard and sisters, Jane Conklin and Judith Smitt Those left to cherish his memory include wife Sandra Girard (nee Cahoon); son, Richard (Jami) Girard Jr. daughter, Victoria (Monty) Douglas; grandchildren, Brendan and Cameron and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Millstadt Union Fire Department. Additional condolences may be offered online at ValhallaGardensandFuneralHome.com Visitation: Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, IL. 62223. Funeral: Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, IL. 62223. Inurnment will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Valhalla Gardens of Memory
Download Now