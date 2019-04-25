|
Richard Girard Sr. Richard L. Girard Sr., 76, of Millstadt, IL., born July 23, 1942 in St. Louis, MO., passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Belleville, IL. Richard was a member of Teamsters Local 50 for 39 years. He was a volunteer firefighter since 1964 for Millstadt Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting and fishing but he mostly enjoyed spending time with his family. Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Richard Lee Girard and Ethel Girard (nee Range); infant son Steven Lee Girard and sisters, Jane Conklin and Judith Smitt Those left to cherish his memory include wife Sandra Girard (nee Cahoon); son, Richard (Jami) Girard Jr. daughter, Victoria (Monty) Douglas; grandchildren, Brendan and Cameron and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Millstadt Union Fire Department. Additional condolences may be offered online at ValhallaGardensandFuneralHome.com Visitation: Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, IL. 62223. Funeral: Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, IL. 62223. Inurnment will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019