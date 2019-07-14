Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herr Funeral Home
501 West Main St.
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-0187
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Herr Funeral Home
501 West Main St.
Collinsville, IL 62234
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Collinsville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Grant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Grant Obituary
Richard Grant Richard John Grant, 90, of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away July 11, 2019. He was born February 4th, 1929 in East St. Louis, Illinois to John and Mary (Steiner) Grant. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Elizabeth (Robertson) Grant, granddaughter, Catherine Bradtke, one sister, Patricia M. George, and two brothers, John Grant and Robert Grant. Richard is survived by children, Terri E. Bradtke of Collinsville, Illinois, and Karen J. (Ronald) Covarrubias of Maryville, Illinois; grandchildren, Heather (Jim) Clark of Collinsville, Illinois, Emily Bradtke of Collinsville, Illinois, Ryan Covarrubais of Watseka, Illinois and Kevin (Shanna) Covarrubias of Collinsville, Illinois, five great-grandchildren, Olivia, Leah, Caylie, Lexi and Richard John; and sister, Carol A. Baker of Collinsville, Illinois. Richard proudly served in the United States Air Force and later worked. He was employed with Measuregraph Company in St. Louis, Missouri for 25 years. He then worked at Wicks Organ Company in Highland, Illinois, where he retired after 9 years. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Collinsville, Camera Club and enjoyed McDonald's every morning with his dear friends. Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Autism Speaks or JDRF. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com. Visitation: A visitation for Richard will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00pm at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville. Service: A funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Collinsville.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herr Funeral Home
Download Now