Richard Grant Richard John Grant, 90, of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away July 11, 2019. He was born February 4th, 1929 in East St. Louis, Illinois to John and Mary (Steiner) Grant. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Elizabeth (Robertson) Grant, granddaughter, Catherine Bradtke, one sister, Patricia M. George, and two brothers, John Grant and Robert Grant. Richard is survived by children, Terri E. Bradtke of Collinsville, Illinois, and Karen J. (Ronald) Covarrubias of Maryville, Illinois; grandchildren, Heather (Jim) Clark of Collinsville, Illinois, Emily Bradtke of Collinsville, Illinois, Ryan Covarrubais of Watseka, Illinois and Kevin (Shanna) Covarrubias of Collinsville, Illinois, five great-grandchildren, Olivia, Leah, Caylie, Lexi and Richard John; and sister, Carol A. Baker of Collinsville, Illinois. Richard proudly served in the United States Air Force and later worked. He was employed with Measuregraph Company in St. Louis, Missouri for 25 years. He then worked at Wicks Organ Company in Highland, Illinois, where he retired after 9 years. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Collinsville, Camera Club and enjoyed McDonald's every morning with his dear friends. Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Autism Speaks or JDRF. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com. Visitation: A visitation for Richard will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00pm at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville. Service: A funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Collinsville.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 14, 2019