Richard Allen Hedger Richard Hedger, 75, passed away on Sunday February 17, 2019 at Four Fountains in Belleville. He was born on November 6, 1943 in St. Louis, the son of the late Edward and Lillie "Bernice" (nee Ziegler) Hedger. Richard married Claire Maffia (nee Harris) in 1971. She preceded him in death in 1979. He later married Carol Penrod (nee Suntrup) in 1980. She preceded him in death in 1998. He retired from General Motors after 32 years of working on the assembly line. He was a member of UAW Local 2250 and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and grand-dog Cerberus. He is survived by two children Richard Hedger, II and Teresa McCoy; two grandchildren Lauryn (Zachary) McCoy and Gavin McCoy; three step children Robert Maffia, Dan (Sally) Penrod and Joe (Karen) Penrod; two brothers Larry Dickerson and Chris Dickerson; one sister Merle Clayborn and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and both wives, he was preceded in death by two brothers John Hedger and Charles "Chuck" Dickerson; one sister Judy Lingle. Memorials may be directed to the Belleville Area Humane Society or the Shriners Hospital. Condolences and memories may be left online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com Visitation: Will be held from 11 am until funeral service at 1 pm on Saturday February 23, 2019 at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights. The family requests that if you attend please dress casually. Private burial will take place at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary