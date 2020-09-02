1/1
Richard Horning
1956 - 2020
{ "" }
Richard Horning Richard James Horning, 63, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away on August 26, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1956 in Joliet, IL. Richard was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Horning and Noreen Betts (Nussbaum). Richard is survived by his brothers Tony (Kim) Powell of Collinsville, Russ (Tina) Powell of New Douglas, his sister Susan (Richard) Delmore of Fairview Heights, his Step Father Tom Betts of Maryville, and many nieces and nephews. Richard proudly served his country in the United States Navy from June 1982 to June 1985. Services: Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Buck Road Cemetery, Maryville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
Buck Road Cemetery
or

