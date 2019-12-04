Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Husted
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Husted


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Husted Obituary
Richard Husted Richard "Dick" Vaughn Husted, 80, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Dick was born January 6, 1939 in St. Louis, MO. In high school, he raced stock cars. Dick graduated college from McKendree in Lebanon, IL. He was an accomplished man in his professional life: Drove transport trucks for CBW in Wood River, IL, water safety instructor for the YMCA in Decatur, IL, former outside loan collector for household finance in northern Illinois and Wisconsin, a pilot for Walston Aviation in Bethalto, IL, corporate pilot for Ralston Purina, worked for First National Bank of Belleville, started Fairview Heights Community Bank, commercial financial advisor, and commercial developer. On September 7, 1973 he married the love of his life, Debbie at Hope UCC in Belleville and spent his last 46 years building a family with her. In Dick's past free time, he enjoyed his Trojan 40-foot Express Cruiser on Kentucky Lake and his condo on Bradenton Beach, FL. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, E. Lynn and Lucile (nee Vaughn) Husted. Surviving are his wife, Deborah (nee Groh) Husted of O'Fallon, IL; brother, Eldon (Marilyn) Husted of Mesa, AZ; children, Charles Wesley "Chip" Husted of Shiloh, IL and James R. (Erin) Husted of Georgetown, IN; granddaughter, Evelyn Claire Husted; cousin, Jaime Austin of Talent, OR; nieces, Laura Squires and Emily McAndrews; great-nieces, Janelle Rodriguez and Hanna McAndrews. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 333 Salem Place #165, Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Condolences may be extended to the family online atwww.schildknechtfh.com. Service: Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schildknecht Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -