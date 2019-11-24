|
Richard Inman Richard E. Inman, 84 years of age, born August 28, 1935, passed away on Monday evening, November 18, 2019, in St. Louis, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dolly and John; and a sister, Kayleen Isenhardt. Richard is survived by his wife, Mary Jo "Jo" Inman; two sons, Richard (Cheri) Inman, and John Inman; three grandchildren, Chris (Kristen) Inman, Rachel (John) McArthur, and Ryan (Amber) Inman; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Valeta (Virgil) Hensiek. Richard was employed as general manager for Koken Barber Supply in St. Louis for 30 years. His body was donated to science. Memorials may be made to the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows or to the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, December 7, at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 24, 2019